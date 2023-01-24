Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,563 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.25% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $24,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after buying an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,194,000 after buying an additional 848,996 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,374,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,113,170. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

