SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SIG Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SIG Group from CHF 27.10 to CHF 27 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

SIG Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCBGF opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. SIG Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

