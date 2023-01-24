Siacoin (SC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.27 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $164.68 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,929.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00392555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.00780789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00099277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00581657 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00195717 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,094,232,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.