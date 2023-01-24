Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) & Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Critical Survey

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Rating) and Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Repare Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Repare Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

Repare Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 149.19%. Given Repare Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repare Therapeutics is more favorable than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Repare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Repare Therapeutics -21.31% -9.53% -7.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Repare Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repare Therapeutics $7.60 million 68.24 -$106.91 million ($0.73) -16.93

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repare Therapeutics.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for sensitizing cancers to radiation therapy. Its products in clinical stage include Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and soft tissue sarcomas; and Doranidazole, an injectable hypoxic cell radiation sensitizer for treatment of pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Its lead product candidate is RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing RP-6306, which is under Phase I clinical trial for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; and Polymerase Theta program, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

