Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declines By 12.3%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
JCE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.73.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.