Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declines By 12.3%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

JCE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

