Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Decreases By 11.7%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.78. 97,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,400. The company has a market capitalization of $468.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 93.01%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

