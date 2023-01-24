Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Drops By 11.5%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IQVIA Trading Up 2.3 %

IQV stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.75. The stock had a trading volume of 839,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,423. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $256.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

