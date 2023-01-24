Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Increases By 8.5%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance
Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 717,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,759. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $87.17 and a 12-month high of $211.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.63.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.