Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Increases By 8.5%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 717,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,759. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $87.17 and a 12-month high of $211.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.