Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Increases By 12.5%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Down 0.5 %

Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.71. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 881.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

