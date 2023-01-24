Short Interest in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Increases By 9.4%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

H&R Block Stock Up 2.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRB stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $38.50. 1,672,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

