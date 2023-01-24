Short Interest in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Drops By 7.5%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

HES traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $156.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

