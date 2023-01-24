Short Interest in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Drops By 9.3%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 44.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $2,934,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $146.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,498. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.48. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

