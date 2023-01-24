Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Increases By 5.2%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 1,186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fluor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $36.13. 1,119,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. Fluor has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

