Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Decreases By 8.5%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Edible Garden Price Performance

Shares of Edible Garden stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 822,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,514. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.