Short Interest in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Declines By 8.6%

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.73.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,760. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

