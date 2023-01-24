Short Interest in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Grows By 10.1%

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE remained flat at $8.28 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,281. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Concert Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNCE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.