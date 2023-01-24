Short Interest in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Drops By 13.1%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.87. The stock had a trading volume of 505,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,744. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,594,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

