Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Drops By 9.1%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BME stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. 26,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,294. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

