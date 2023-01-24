Short Interest in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Rises By 10.4%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 671,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $55.44.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 10.1% during the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,950,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,808,000 after purchasing an additional 417,069 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 1,151.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 362,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 235.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

