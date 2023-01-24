Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Rises By 6.3%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 575,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,788. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $22.83.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock valued at $396,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

