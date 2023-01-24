Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Grows By 8.9%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,623,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 13,424,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 742.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.32.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

