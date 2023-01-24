Short Interest in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Grows By 12.6%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,140,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 17,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.
In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $972,715.86. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 885,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,167.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $972,715.86. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 885,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,167.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $117,090.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 823,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,965.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.
Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.06. 4,056,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,647. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
