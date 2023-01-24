Short Interest in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Grows By 12.6%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,140,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 17,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $972,715.86. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 885,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,118,167.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $117,090.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 823,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,965.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.06. 4,056,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,647. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

