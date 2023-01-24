Short Interest in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Rises By 8.4%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $37,206.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,416,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $37,206.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,416,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,137. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get American Well alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Well by 1.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Well by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in American Well by 27.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.87. 1,699,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.43. American Well has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.