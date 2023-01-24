Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Decreases By 11.4%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 48,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

GOOGL traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.79. 39,789,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,022,859. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

