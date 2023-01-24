Short Interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Drops By 12.2%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 379,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,687. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $601.49 million, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

