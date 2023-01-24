Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Accrol Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ACRL stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 30.75 ($0.38). 3,020,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,299. Accrol Group has a 1-year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 36 ($0.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.05 million and a PE ratio of -19.22.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gareth Jenkins sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £280,000 ($346,663.37).

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.