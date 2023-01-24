Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Shopify by 961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. 7,801,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,696,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

