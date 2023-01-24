ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 1,100 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $195,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00.

ShockWave Medical Trading Down 2.2 %

SWAV traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.84. The stock had a trading volume of 363,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.61. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

