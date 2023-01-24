Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 26,574 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.30.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

