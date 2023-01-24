Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.71.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 145.14 and a beta of 1.18. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $66.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 70.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

