Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.71.
NYSE:FOUR opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 145.14 and a beta of 1.18. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $66.86.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 70.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
