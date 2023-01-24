Shentu (CTK) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

Shentu (CTK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Shentu has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003524 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $70.98 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shentu alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00398765 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.95 or 0.27990354 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00594493 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,207,342 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.