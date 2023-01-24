SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several brokerages have commented on S. Scotiabank began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 834,020 shares of company stock worth $13,007,620. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 530,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1,426.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 643,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 601,346 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 412,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

