Secret 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,579.19 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $18.26 million and $3,579.19 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00220257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00103108 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00057584 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00040578 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004315 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0060272 USD and is up 7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,386.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

