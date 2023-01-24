Seafarer Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.67 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 83,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. NortonLifeLock accounts for approximately 0.8% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 480,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. 1,703,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About NortonLifeLock

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

