Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading Down 1%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Scientific Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 51.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Industries, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. The company offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

