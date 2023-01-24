Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) VP Sells $2,118,875.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schlumberger alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,775,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,588. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.