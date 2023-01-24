Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 730 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $109.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

