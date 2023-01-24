Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.35. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $172.04.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.