Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 396,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

Shares of PTWOU stock remained flat at $10.36 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.63.

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

