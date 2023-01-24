Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,070 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $197,426,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $154,695,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.03. 1,454,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,716. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

