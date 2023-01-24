Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 283,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOBVU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,171,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000.

Shares of MOBVU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. 5,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

