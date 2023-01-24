Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,812 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNAB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 84,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 42.9% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 83,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,301,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.