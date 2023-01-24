Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $2,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.8 %

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 278,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.