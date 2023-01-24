Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Shares of DAR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.59. 424,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

