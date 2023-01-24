Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 246,700 Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 246,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMACU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,878. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43.

About Hainan Manaslu Acquisition

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Haikou, China.

