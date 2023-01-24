Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,243 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,673. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

