Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 2,707.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 270,700 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 162.2% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 294,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 182,370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after buying an additional 142,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

TCV Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,218. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.