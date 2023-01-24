Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

Insider Activity

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $7,960,211. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.13. 999,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,817. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.69. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $540.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.