Saybrook Capital NC Sells 400 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Saybrook Capital NC decreased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares accounts for 0.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 547,293 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $71,318.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,333,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,686,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $71,318.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,333,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,686,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,685. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,270. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

