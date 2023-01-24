Saybrook Capital NC Purchases 1,275 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.8% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.65. 1,765,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.